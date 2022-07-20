Alabama, Saban headline while Leach entertains on Day 2 of SEC Media Days

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Two of LSU’s SEC West opponents took the podium on Tuesday, July 19, with the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban headlining the second day of the 2022 SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta.

WAFB's Jacques Doucet and Jordy Culotta recap the second day of SEC Media Day from Atlanta.

Jacques Doucet and Jordy Culotta will talk Alabama, Mississippi State, and more LSU football at 7 p.m.

Saban, of course, was asked about the comments made by him and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher related to name, image, and likeness deads. Saban said he has “no issues or problems” with Fisher.

Saban was joined by Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Bryce Young, as well as linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Jordan Battle.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has quickly become a favorite among journalists due to his entertaining responses to questions and he didn’t disappoint at this event.

He commented on the dance moves by new LSU head coach Brian Kelly that was in social media posts by the Tigers.

“I don’t know, you’ve got to give Coach Kelly an A for effort,” said Leach.

He also said he wished he’d watched more Netflix and gave recommendations of shows and movies he enjoyed on the streaming service.

South Carolina and Vanderbilt were also featured at the event Tuesday.

