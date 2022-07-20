Alexandria estimated utility bills pushed back to August

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility customers were supposed to receive two estimated bills. Customers will now receive two estimated utility bills in August, instead of July.

Back on June 27, Alexandria Mayor hall explained that customers should expect to receive two estimated bills in July for the June billing cycle, but because of delays, those bills were not generated until July 18. KALB was told the first estimated bills for June have been sent out to some customers in the first several billing cycles, but they are still working to send those bills to the rest of the customers.

Customers are separated into 18 billing cycles ranging from 31 through 48. You can find what bill cycle you fall into on the top right corner of your utility bill. Previously, we were told customers should expect two estimated bills in July, but due to delays, customers should now expect two estimated bills in August.

“Initially, if we had bills going out July 1, it was a possibility that customers would have gotten two bills in June but we weren’t able to start our actual billing process until the middle of June, so actually the two bill issue won’t occur until August,” said Anita Rachal, assistant customer service manager at the Alexandria Utility Department.

KALB has been informed that the two estimated bills that will be sent in August will be split into two 15-day billing periods in order to get the city’s billing cycle back to a month-to-month basis. Once the city is caught up, meter readers will resume their duties and bills will be generated based on those readings instead of estimations.

“We are trying to get back to as close to normal as quickly as we possibly can,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “It will take a couple of months to get there but we are going to work with the citizens to recognize that it’s hot, it’s been high consumption on those bills. We have a contract that has been authorized and implemented with meter readers. We are in the training portion now to get that done, we are not actually reading the meters and getting the bills yet as Ms. Rachal explained, but we are getting those people in line so we can get up to speed as quickly as we possibly can.”

These estimated bills do not have any late fees or penalties, and payment plans can be set up through the Alexandria utility office.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.