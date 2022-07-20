Inflation puts a strain on back-to-school shopping

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library held its annual back-to-school supply giveaway on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Through its partnership with Healthy Blue, the library was provided 500 supply kits to giveaway. Cars lined up for miles in downtown Alexandria for the event.

“This year has been very busy. We’ve given away over half of what we have and it’s not even 10 o’clock,” said Tara Demarco with the Rapides Parish Library after the event got started shortly after 9 a.m.

For many parents, getting their kids ready to head back to school is a struggle this year as they deal with 41-year-inflationary highs.

“Inflation is getting pretty pricey right now; it’s hard, you know, struggling,” said one parent at the back-to-school supply giveaway event.

According to Deloitte Insights’ 2022 back-to-school survey, parents plan to spend over $600 per child for back-to-school shopping this year, with inflation causing a seven percent increase in the cost of school supplies.

