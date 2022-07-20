Inmate dies after fight with another inmate at Angola

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

The death happened during a fight between two inmates early Tuesday morning.

Pastorick identified the prisoner who died as 42-year-old Carlos McGrew.

McGrew was serving two concurrent life sentences for two 1998 second-degree murder convictions out of Jefferson Parish, as well as an additional four years for possession of heroin out of Jefferson Parish, and one year for aggravated battery out of Iberville Parish, officials said.

Prison officials identified the suspect as an inmate named Kevin Hamburg, 26.

Hamburg is serving an 85-year sentence for multiple convictions which include armed robbery out of East Baton Rouge Parish, attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree battery, aggravated second-degree battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon out of West Baton Rouge Parish, officials said. Additionally, Hamburg was serving time for a second-degree battery charge out of Richland Parish.

Hamburg may face additional charges for his role in the fight. The motive behind his actions was not immediately disclosed.

The prison is located in West Feliciana Parish, northwest of St. Francisville.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, Pastorick said.

The incident marks at least the fourth time an inmate at Angola has died from a fight at the prison since 2020.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.