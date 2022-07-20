Advertisement

Manhunt underway in DeRidder

Micah Freeman
Micah Freeman(BPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said that a manhunt is underway on Franklin Road in the DeRidder area for Micah Freeman.

Freeman is wanted for an alleged armed robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Freeman was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. If you see him, please call 911 immediately.

