Manhunt underway in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said that a manhunt is underway on Franklin Road in the DeRidder area for Micah Freeman.

Freeman is wanted for an alleged armed robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Freeman was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. If you see him, please call 911 immediately.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.