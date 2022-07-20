New Highway Safety to reduce crash deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 2021, almost 1,000 people died on a Louisiana road because of a crash. Now, agencies are promoting more accountability and educational efforts to reduce deaths.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said the best way to avoid risky driving behavior is to not do it.

“Louisiana is losing Louisianians, and we’re losing them in what are preventable events, preventable because we have choices,” said Lisa Freeman.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a five-year strategic highway safety plan to prevent deadly crashes. In 2021, motor vehicle crashes increased statewide, with a total of 971 people dead.

“This is a 17% increase from 2020, when there were 828 fatalities, and the percentage increase that we’ve experienced in that interval is the highest we have ever experienced in a single year,” said Edwards.

The Department of Transportation said their research shows Louisiana drivers are to blame.

“No one loves the culture of Louisiana more than I do, but with alcohol constituting 34% and drugs at 55%, we have to make smarter and better life choices,” explained Dr. Shawn Wilson, who is the secretary of DOTD.

Research also showed trends in drivers and passengers not wearing their seat belts, as well as distracted driving like texting when they are behind the wheel.

“Things matter, and we are making sure today that everyone knows that when you are on the roadway, everything you do matters,” said Freeman, who is the executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Freeman explained that safe driving education is part of the safety plan, and that’s starting in the classroom as soon as possible.

“If we can implement healthy behaviors behind the wheel, then we lessen the number of motor vehicle crashes both the fatal and the injury side because they are behavior related,” said Bridget Gardner, who is the director of Sudden Impact Louisiana.

Louisiana’s statewide Sudden Impact will reach out to more schools about their program to teach teen drivers how they can be safer on the road. They are also willing to work with any school across the state. Gardner explained that they are also talking with parents and driving schools to make sure everyone is on the same page on how to best prepare young drivers for the road.

