RPSB releases Open House schedules for the 2022 – 2023 School Year

(Source: Rapides Parish School Board)
By Brendan Walls
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. - The Rapides Parish School Board has released the Open House schedules for all schools for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.

Open House gives parents and students the chance to get acquainted with the teacher or teachers, see the school building and classrooms and perhaps get a quick overview of class expectations and the year’s curriculum.

Here are the following dates and times for Open House within Rapides Parish schools:

  1. Acadian Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  2. Alexandria Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  3. Alexandria Senior High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
  4. Alma Redwine Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  5. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th Grade. 6 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade.
  6. Ball Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  7. J . I .Barron Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 1st/2nd Grade. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 3rd – 6th Grade. Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. for Kindergarten. Aug. 12, 2022, at 9:30 A.M. for Pre-K.
  8. Bolton High School – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  9. Buckeye High School – Thursday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6th Grade. Panther Parent Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6-12 Grades.
  10. Brame Middle School – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Grade. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grades.
  11. Buckeye Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  12. Caroline Dormon Jr. High – Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th – 8th Grades. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for Pre-K – 5th Grades.
  13. Carter. C. Raymond Jr. – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  14. Cherokee Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  15. Forest Hill Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  16. Glenmora High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  17. Horseshoe Dr. Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  18. Huddle Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  19. HR Lawrence Upper Elementary – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  20. Lessie Moore Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  21. L.S. Rugg Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
  22. Mabel Brasher Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  23. Martin Park Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
  24. Mary Goff Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  25. Nachman Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  26. Northwood High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  27. Oak Hill High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  28. Paradise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  29. Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  30. Peabody Magnet High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  31. Peabody Montessori Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  32. Pineville Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  33. Pineville High – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
  34. Pineville Jr. High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  35. Plainview High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.
  36. Poland Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  37. Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Grade. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade.
  38. Rapides High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  39. RAPPS – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  40. Rosenthal Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  41. Ruby Wise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P. – 6:30 P.M.
  42. Tioga Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  43. Tioga Jr. High – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 2 P.M. – 4 P.M. for 7th Grade. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. for 8th Grade.
  44. Tioga High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 6:30 P.M.

If anyone needs more information about a school’s Open House, please contact that school directly. All information about Open House schedules and school contact information can be found on www.rpsb.us.

