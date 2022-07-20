Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer Fee Waived Adoptions July 22-23

VERNON PARISH, La. - In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, Vernon Parish Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together for an event created to encourage more people to adopt a pet from July 22-23.

“Our shelter is currently overcrowded and we’re hoping that by waiving the adoption fees more people will be interested in adopting. Many of our long-term residents have already been spayed/neutered, they are current on their vaccinations, wormed and microchipped. All they need now is a loving home,” MariAnne Sumney, Lead CAET.

Friday we will be open normal business hours from 8 – 12 and 1 - 4. We will also have special Saturday hours from 8 – 12. Adopters must be 18 years old, legally able to sign a contractual agreement and have a photo ID.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions could not keep pace with. VPAS has seen a 6% increase in the number of stray dogs entering their facility.

As shelters continue to fill up with adoptable pets this summer, often exceeding their capacities, Best Friends and its participating partners have put together the adoption event to address the urgency, with more than 530 shelters, including Vernon Parish Animal Shelter by offering waived fees.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter cites many benefits to adopting a pet, including:

A One Stop (Adoption) Shop: Most pets that you adopt from a shelter will come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered, which saves you the time and cost of having to do it yourself, like when you purchase a pet.

You Gain a Lifetime Partner in Your Pets Life: Shelters and animal welfare organizations care about your new family member and will be there to help you throughout the life of the pet with helpful resources and information.

You are Saving At Least Two Lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you adopt and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal in need of a forever home.

Currently, there are considerably more pets available for adoption due to recent problems such as staffing shortages and increased intake numbers. That’s why VPAS is compelled to be a part of the National Adoption Weekend.

“Unconditional love is as close as your nearest shelter,” said MariAnne Sumney.

For more information, call 337-392-9613. Follow Vernon Parish Animal Shelter on Facebook to learn more and to see pictures of our current cuties

