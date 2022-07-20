Winn Parish woman, unborn child killed in crash on La. HWY 505

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winn Parish woman and her unborn child were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 505 south of Louisiana Highway 126.

Louisiana State Police said Bronwyn D. Chandler, 32, of Dodson, was traveling north on La. HWY 505 when, for reasons currently under investigation, her vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Chandler was taken to a hospital, where ultimately she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

