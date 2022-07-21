Alexandria firefighters respond to Wednesday night church fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria firefighters responded to Bogan Street Wednesday night to the Young Temple Church of God in Christ.

Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the building. Engine crews began interior fire suppression and truck crews performed roof ventilation.

The Alexandria Fire Department said the fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

