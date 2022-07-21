Groundbreaking held for new $9 million Rapides Senior Living site

ALEXANDRIA, La. - State and local officials gathered Thursday, July 21, for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe.

“This $9 million investment will have economic development ripple effects in your community for many decades,” said Jeff Glover, partner with MGM. “There is a tremendous need for senior citizen housing statewide. As a former graduate of Louisiana College, I wanted to give back to this community. It’s a certified green, gated retirement community. Beyond that, our team proposes to invest more than $30 million in additional new housing infrastructure and housing development on both sides of the river over the next three to five years.”

Being developed on 15.2 acres of land on England Drive, the retirement community will have 48 units spread across the area in groups of four units each. This will allow for green space, a walking trail and other community amenities.

“We’re trying to create a small town, hometown feel for seniors,” noted Bryn Meredith, a partner with MGM.

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

“It always makes us happy when developers reach out to the people who need it the most,” noted Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Josh Hollins. “This is the kind of development we like to see because it has all of the quality of life things residents need.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall noted Alexandria is a logical location for the new housing development due to the resources available to seniors locally.

“As the economic hub of Central Louisiana, Alexandria is a destination city,” Mayor Hall said. “We have the hospitals and medical facilities and other things seniors need. We are grateful to MGM for choosing to invest in Alexandria with this facility and we look forward to their further investment in Central Louisiana to serve the needs of our residents.”

Glover commended Hall along with Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree, Police Jury President Craig Smith and Rapides Area Planning Commission Executive Director Matt Johns for their assistance in making the construction of the new residential community possible.

“There were several times when this project could have died, but everyone worked together to make it happen,” Mayor Hall said. “MGM can develop housing facilities anywhere in the state, but we are purposefully making an additional $30 million in housing infrastructure investments in Rapides Parish largely due to the coordination and the teamwork between the mayors, the Police Jury as well as the Rapides Area Planning Commission. The simple fact is you guys have your act together, and it’s a business-friendly environment.”

