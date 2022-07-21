LDWF streamlines process to obtain duplicate lifetime license

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced that current lifetime license holders can now purchase a duplicate lifetime license card online (LouisianaOutdoors.com) or from an approved retail vendor.

As before, current lifetime license holders will still be able to obtain a duplicate card by mail or in-person at the headquarters office in Baton Rouge.

“We are committed to making things more convenient for our customers,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “These new options will be faster and easier for everyone involved.”

The cost of the duplicate card is $7.50. If the duplicate card is purchased online, a $5 convenience fee will be assessed by the LDWF license vendor. The $5 convenience fee will not be assessed if the card is obtained at vendor locations, by mail or at the Baton Rouge headquarters office.

To purchase a duplicate lifetime license online, visit https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.

To purchase a duplicate lifetime license card by mail, complete a Duplicate Lifetime Application form: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Licenses_and_Permits/Files/duplicate_lifetime_license_app.pdf.

To purchase a duplicate lifetime license at the LDWF headquarters office, visit 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70898.

To locate an approved retail vendor, visit LDWF’s Outdoor Explorer Tool: https://ldwf.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=4c4a4d9526c248c080c3eaa4808b9bea

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 LDWF. All rights reserved.