Louisiana governor now tasked with naming interim mayor of Minden

Meantime, Councilman Wayne Edwards is running city as mayor pro tem
By Curtis Heyen and Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — It’s now up to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to appoint someone as mayor of the Webster Parish city of Minden.

City Council members were unable to decide on someone to step into the post left vacant by the death of Mayor Terry Gardner. He died last month after a brief battle with cancer.

Council members had until July 18 to make a decision. Now the governor has eight days left to make an appointment to fill the remainder of Gardner’s term, which expires Dec. 31.

Meantime, the city is being run by Wayne Edwards, the councilman who represents District A.

He was named mayor pro tem when the council met for the first time since the mayor’s death. It’s the mayor pro tem’s duty to step in as mayor if the mayor is absent or unavailable.

