Louisiana representatives vote on Right to Contraception Act

(NBC/KALB) - The House voted 228-195 largely along party lines on Thursday to pass legislation to codify the right to contraception nationwide, seeking to protect it from potential Supreme Court intervention.

The Right to Contraception Act would establish a right in federal law for individuals to obtain and use contraceptives. It would also affirm a right for health care providers to provide contraceptives and allow the Justice Department and entities harmed by contraception restrictions to seek enforcement of the right in court.

Democratic leaders said they were spurred to act by Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, who wrote that the Supreme Court should also revisit decisions like 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut, which prohibited states from banning contraceptives and “correct the error” it made.

Louisiana Republican Representatives Julia Letlow, Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson, Clay Higgins and Garret Graves all voted against the bill. Louisiana Democrat Representative Troy Carter was as the only one who voted for the bill.

