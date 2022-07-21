Advertisement

Man wanted for attempted murder in E. Baton Rouge arrested in Lake Charles

(WSAW)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for attempted murder in E. Baton Rouge Parish was arrested today in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested the suspect during a traffic stop, according to Calcasieu officials.

Calcasieu deputies and Louisiana State troopers are assisting East Baton Rouge officials with executing a search warrant at home on W. LaGrange Street

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winn Parish woman, unborn child killed in crash on La. HWY 505
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
UPDATE: Beauregard armed robbery suspect in custody following search
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist attending Teen Challenge program leaves without court’s permission
Alexandria estimated utility bills pushed back to August

Latest News

RPSB announces changes to food serving policy
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Louisiana trigger law banning abortions again blocked by judge
Louisiana trigger law banning abortions again blocked by judge