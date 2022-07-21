Advertisement

NSU’s coaching staff and players ready to turn the page in the fall

Heading into Southland Conference Media Day, the Northwestern State Demons were picked to place fifth in the conference standings.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Southland Media Day was eventful, and the Northwestern State Demons had talked about a few changes within the team.

These changes involve six new coaches, including two new coordinators on both the offensive side and defensive side.

Offensive coordinator Cody Crill and defensive coordinator Weston Glaser are both ready to help turn last year’s three-win ball club into possible contenders.

Heading into his fifth season, head coach Brad Laird believes that once everything comes together, this team can be something special.

“Cody Crill came from the University of the Incarnate Word, and I already know the success he had had over there,” said Laird. “Schematically, he is different but our players have trusted him since he has walked through the door. On the defensive side, Glaser has been to three state championship games in a row with Sam Houston, so these guys are no strangers to the conference, and what they can bring to the team is second to none.”

For defensive end Isaiah Longino, he suffered from a torn ACL last season, and this year he is looking to bounce back in this new system. He said hopefully he can help start something at Northwestern for the underclassmen to build off of.

“It’s about locking in,” said Longino. “We are teaching the young guys to do the little things and take things more seriously. I think those are some of the things that are setting the culture already.”

The Demons will gear up for fall camp in early August.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winn Parish woman, unborn child killed in crash on La. HWY 505
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist attending Teen Challenge program leaves without court’s permission
Shuttered Bistro on the Bayou restaurant in the England Airpark area of Alexandria, La.
Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority” over shuttered hotel, restaurant
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
Catherine Davidson
City Council President Catherine Davidson running for mayor of Alexandria

Latest News

Johnathan Harmon signs with Reds
NSU’s Harmon officially signs with the Reds
Media Days: NSU ready to turn culture around
Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama, Saban headline while Leach entertains on Day 2 of SEC Media Days
Lakeview's Dillon Pikes
Senior Showcase: Lakeview’s Dillion Pikes leaped his way to the third best triple jumper in the nation