NSU’s coaching staff and players ready to turn the page in the fall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Southland Media Day was eventful, and the Northwestern State Demons had talked about a few changes within the team.

These changes involve six new coaches, including two new coordinators on both the offensive side and defensive side.

Offensive coordinator Cody Crill and defensive coordinator Weston Glaser are both ready to help turn last year’s three-win ball club into possible contenders.

Heading into his fifth season, head coach Brad Laird believes that once everything comes together, this team can be something special.

“Cody Crill came from the University of the Incarnate Word, and I already know the success he had had over there,” said Laird. “Schematically, he is different but our players have trusted him since he has walked through the door. On the defensive side, Glaser has been to three state championship games in a row with Sam Houston, so these guys are no strangers to the conference, and what they can bring to the team is second to none.”

For defensive end Isaiah Longino, he suffered from a torn ACL last season, and this year he is looking to bounce back in this new system. He said hopefully he can help start something at Northwestern for the underclassmen to build off of.

“It’s about locking in,” said Longino. “We are teaching the young guys to do the little things and take things more seriously. I think those are some of the things that are setting the culture already.”

The Demons will gear up for fall camp in early August.

