NSU’s Harmon officially signs with the Reds

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State’s Johnathan Harmon was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 19.

The sophomore starting pitcher was taken in the 13th round to become the sixth Demon drafted by the Reds all time and the first since OJ King back in 2002. Harmon is also the seventh NSU draftee since 2018.

“It was a crazy experience,” said Harmon on hearing his name called. “A lot of emotion going through it but my guy called me and said, ‘You’re a Cincinnati Red.’ A lot of tears were shed and a lot of hugs were given so it was a great experience.”

The former Leesville standout returned home on Wednesday, July 20, to officially sign his professional contract with the Reds.

Harmon went 5-6 in 13 starts on the mound last season for the Demons while posting a 3.52 ERA. Prior to last season, the Demon pitcher was named to the Freshman All-American team after making four appearances as the Sunday starter in the shortened 2022 season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.