Pineville Youth Center is set to close its doors in August

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Youth Center has spent over a decade as a safe space for kids to spend time after school and during the summer, but now it is preparing to close.

The Youth Center is home to an education-focused, after-school and summer program for kids in Pineville. The program began in 2011 and has enrolled as many as 90 kids a day Monday through Thursday in the summers and as many as 60 a day during the after-school program.

The children in the program range from four to 18 years of age and are able to get one-on-one tutoring, homework help, play games and make friends.

When the City of Pineville voted to adopt its new city budget on June 30, the $250,000 that normally funded the Youth Center and its program was reallocated, meaning the Youth Center would have to close. Though that decision was made before Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree took office, he was able to explain some of the reasoning behind the decision.

“One of the recommendations was that the Youth Center may have run its course of meeting the need in this area as a program that was once 80 to 100 kids was down to less than ten on most days, and that’s not because there’s not a lot of kids anymore but there are other programs that are stepping up and meeting that need,” said Mayor Dupree. “From a city government standpoint, Mayor Fields and the rest of the finance committee thought it was best to make that move.”

Al Peychaud, a retired teacher, has directed the Youth Center’s program since its inception. Peychaud was set to retire from the Youth Center at the end of the summer even if it stayed open. His career in education continued at the Youth Center, making sure the program there focused on academics.

“Of course, academics became the primary thing that we wanted to do, and let everything center on academics. I tell the kids we do the classroom work first, then we recreate,” said Peychaud.

Peychaud noted that the program was recognized in 2014 by the Louisiana Center for Afterschool Learning (LACAL) for being an effective after-school program and that the Youth Center’s program served as an example for other after-school programs in the region.

“We have evolved into one of the top afterschool programs in the state. Many persons who have wanted to start an afterschool program have come here to see what we do and how we do it,” said Peychaud.

He told KALB that he is proud of the work he and his team have done at the Youth Center and the kids who have passed through, but he is disappointed future generations of kids will not be able to attend.

“We are very proud of all the kids we have touched over the 11 years,” said Peychaud. “I don’t know what will happen to them in the fall when they return to school. I don’t know where they will go for help,” said Peychaud. “So, I just don’t know, I wish the best for them, I hope that they can find something and someplace where they can experience a good feeling, experience academic success. I just don’t know if that will happen.”

The Pineville Youth Center is set to close on August 3.

