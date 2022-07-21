RPSB announces changes to food serving policy
The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:
The Rapides Parish School Food & Nutrition Services has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022 – 2023 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
- Acadian Elementary
- Alexandria Middle Magnet
- Alexandria Sr. High
- Ball Elementary
- J.I. Barron Elementary
- Scott Brame Middle
- Mabel Brasher Elementary
- Buckeye Elementary
- Buckeye High
- Cherokee Elementary
- Forest Hill Jr. High
- Glenmora High
- Mary Goff Elementary
- Horseshoe Drive Elementary
- RAPPS
- D.F. Huddle Elementary
- Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet
- Martin Park Elementary
- J.B. Nachman Elementary
- Northwood High
- Oak Hill High
- Paradise Elementary
- Peabody Magnet
- Peabody Montessori
- Phoenix Magnet
- Pineville Elementary
- Pineville Jr. High
- Plainview High
- Rapides Academy
- Poland Jr. High
- Carter C. Raymond
- Rapides High
- Rosenthal Montessori
- Ruby Wise Elementary
- L.S. Rugg Elementary
- Lessie Moore Elementary
- Alma Redwine Elementary
- Tioga Elementary
- Tioga High
- Tioga Jr. High
- Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary
- Rapides Training Academy
- Caroline Dormon Jr. High
- Bolton High
The Rapides Parish School Food and Nutrition Services is asking that each household complete a short information household survey. Your participation is essential in order for accurate information to be given to the Department of Education with the information it needs to ensure schools in Rapides Parish will continue to receive critical state funding.
If you have any questions about meal services, including information on how to take the survey, contact Erma Davis, Director, FNS, at erma.davis@rspb.us or 318-442-0910.
