RPSB announces changes to food serving policy

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

The Rapides Parish School Food & Nutrition Services has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Acadian Elementary

Alexandria Middle Magnet

Alexandria Sr. High

Ball Elementary

J.I. Barron Elementary

Scott Brame Middle

Mabel Brasher Elementary

Buckeye Elementary

Buckeye High

Cherokee Elementary

Forest Hill Jr. High

Glenmora High

Mary Goff Elementary

Horseshoe Drive Elementary

RAPPS

D.F. Huddle Elementary

Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet

Martin Park Elementary

J.B. Nachman Elementary

Northwood High

Oak Hill High

Paradise Elementary

Peabody Magnet

Peabody Montessori

Phoenix Magnet

Pineville Elementary

Pineville Jr. High

Plainview High

Rapides Academy

Poland Jr. High

Carter C. Raymond

Rapides High

Rosenthal Montessori

Ruby Wise Elementary

L.S. Rugg Elementary

Lessie Moore Elementary

Alma Redwine Elementary

Tioga Elementary

Tioga High

Tioga Jr. High

Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary

Rapides Training Academy

Caroline Dormon Jr. High

Bolton High

The Rapides Parish School Food and Nutrition Services is asking that each household complete a short information household survey. Your participation is essential in order for accurate information to be given to the Department of Education with the information it needs to ensure schools in Rapides Parish will continue to receive critical state funding.

If you have any questions about meal services, including information on how to take the survey, contact Erma Davis, Director, FNS, at erma.davis@rspb.us or 318-442-0910.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 RPSB. All rights reserved.