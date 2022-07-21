Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP list ahead of training camp

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have placed veterans Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Thursday, July 21.

Fifteen players added to the PUP list to begin camp, including starters such as Marcus Davenport and Michael Thomas, Mekhi Becton and Deion Jones. The full list: pic.twitter.com/WDCyjcNLr6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022

Both players can be activated anytime between now and the start of the regular season, but they will not be able to practice with the team until they are activated off the PUP list.

Neither player participated in Saints Organized Team Activities (OTAs) or minicamp this offseason. Saints veterans report for training camp on July 27.

Thomas has played in just six games over the last two seasons dealing with an ankle injury he injured in Week 1 of 2020. As for Davenport he had his left pinky finger partially amputated during the offseason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.