Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winn Parish woman, unborn child killed in crash on La. HWY 505
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
UPDATE: Beauregard armed robbery suspect in custody following search
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist attending Teen Challenge program leaves without court’s permission
Alexandria estimated utility bills pushed back to August

Latest News

Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
Dog defends family from mountain lion attack
GRAPHIC WARNING: The shooting caught on bodycam left the 13-year-old paralyzed.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old shot by Chicago police
The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House votes to ensure access to contraceptives