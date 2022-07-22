Beauregard School Board receives demand letter from IRS for approximately $1 million

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has received a demand letter from the IRS for about $1 million.

The School Board said, though, that the demand letter is inaccurate.

School Board member Garrett Greene shared what happened at a special-called meeting Thursday night.

The school board said the IRS claims are administrative in nature and involve potential civil penalties for alleged filing delays. The allegations do not affect employee pay, payroll, or taxes.

A CPA is being retained to help resolve the matter.

The only item on the agenda Thursday was an executive session “to discuss strategic planning concerning a federal tax issue.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.