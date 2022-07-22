Advertisement

Beauregard School Board receives demand letter from IRS for approximately $1 million

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board has received a demand letter from the IRS for about $1 million.

The School Board said, though, that the demand letter is inaccurate.

School Board member Garrett Greene shared what happened at a special-called meeting Thursday night.

The school board said the IRS claims are administrative in nature and involve potential civil penalties for alleged filing delays. The allegations do not affect employee pay, payroll, or taxes.

A CPA is being retained to help resolve the matter.

The only item on the agenda Thursday was an executive session “to discuss strategic planning concerning a federal tax issue.”

