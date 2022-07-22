DeRidder police report rise in fake money use

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is warning businesses and residents that they have seen a rise in the use and attempted use of fake money in the city.

Prop bills labeled “for motion picture use only” have been used during private sales and at local businesses, according to police. They look genuine at a glance, so police advise looking closely at all bills before accepting them.

The DeRidder Police Department asks anyone who receives a fake bill to contact the department so they can investigate.

Monetary instrument abuse is a felony that carries a $5,000 to $1,000,000 fine and six months to ten years in prison, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.