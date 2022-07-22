Louisiana seeks suspension of block on enforcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A day after a state judge blocked enforcement of Louisiana’s abortion ban, state officials are asking the same judge to suspend his own ruling while they pursue an appeal.

Lawyers for the state attorney general and health secretary filed the request Friday in Baton Rouge. They want Judge Donald Johnson to suspend his ruling and allow enforcement of a ban that was put into state law in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights.

The Friday morning filing indicates the state plans to take the case to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.

