NSU’s Cossio signs free-agent deal with Oakland

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State right-handed pitcher Andrew Cossio signed a free-agent contract with the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 22, 2022.

A 6-foot-1, 187-pound product of Spring, Texas, Cossio spent two seasons with the Demons, compiling a 2-1 record with a save in 19 career appearances.

Cossio becomes the second Demon to sign a professional contract this week after Johnathan Harmon was drafted in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Harmon signed with the Reds on July 20, 2022.

By signing with the A’s, Cossio becomes the second NSU right-hander in the Oakland organization. Former Demon All-American Adam Oller is in his first season with the A’s and has made 10 appearances – five starts – for Oakland.

Cossio joins Oller, Harmon, David Fry (Triple-A Columbus), Logan Hofmann (High-A Greensboro), Nathan Jones (High-A St. Lucie), Kwan Adkins (AZL Giants Orange) and Austin Reich (AZL Giants Black) as Demons in affiliated baseball.

