Advertisement

Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family, according to relative

Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby
Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby(via Facebook from Port Allen High, via CBS Colorado and Facebook, via Facebook from Port Allen Middle)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen and LSU communities are mourning the loss of three family members who died in a plane crash.

According to Port Allen High School, senior Ian Kirby tragically passed away in a plane crash, along with his mom, sister, and the pilot.

Port Allen Middle School expressed its condolences to the loved ones of Amanda Kirby.

A relative told CBS Colorado that they found out about the crash when sheriff’s deputies showed up at their house on Thursday, July 21, with a chaplain, and DNA is being sent to Colorado to complete testing for identification confirmation.

According to CBS Colorado, a Cessna Skymaster plane carrying four people went down in Lefthand Canyon on Sunday morning, July 17.

The relative told CBS Colorado that the family of three was on summer vacation in Colorado and Utah at the time of the crash.

“We just don’t even know where to go from now,” they said to CBS Colorado.

An LSU spokesman confirmed Ms. Kirby worked at the university.

“Sandra Kirby was part of our Biological Sciences family for the past six years and worked at LSU for nearly 25 years. Sandra was a warm-hearted person and had a welcoming face for students who came to our Graduate Studies office for help. A quick glance at her desk or a short talk with Sandra and you would understand how devoted she was to her children. Our hearts go out to those who like us, mourn the passing of these three special people,” said LSU Department of Biological Sciences Professor and Chair Dr. Evanna Gleason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSB announces changes to food serving policy
Young Temple Church of God in Christ
Alexandria firefighters respond to Wednesday night church fire
Officials turn a ceremonial shovel full of dirt during a groundbreaking celebration Thursday,...
Groundbreaking held for new $9 million Rapides Senior Living site
UPDATE: Beauregard armed robbery suspect in custody following search
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
7/22/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/22/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
The Pineville Youth Center has spent over a decade as a safe space for kids to spend time after...
Pineville Youth Center is set to close its doors in August
Pineville Youth Center’s days have come to an end
Jacque
Jacques Roy makes run for Alexandria mayor official