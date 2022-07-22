Three-sport standout Dan Poole dies at age 91

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Dan Poole, a lasting link to Northwestern State’s athletic past, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 91.

Poole was a three-sport athlete who played under NSU’s triumvirate of legendary coaches Harry “Rags” Turpin (football), H. Lee Prather (basketball) and Walter P. Ledet (track and field) – all three of whom are the namesakes of Demon athletic facilities.

A 1952 graduate of then-Northwestern State College of Louisiana, Poole served in the U.S. Army before pursuing a master’s degree at LSU. Poole was a member of the NSU basketball game operations team for nearly 20 years, working the game clock, and spent nearly five decades working NSU track meets, primarily as the clerk of course.

After teaching in northeast Louisiana, Poole returned to Natchitoches where he taught and coached for more than 20 years in the Natchitoches Parish school system.

Poole, a Natchitoches native, and his wife are the namesakes of the Dan and Nelwyn Poole Scholarship, which was established by the couple’s son, Bill Poole in 2017.

The Pooles’ daughters – Nancy and Cindy – both earned degrees from Northwestern State and their grandson, Will, was part of the Demon basketball team in the 2015-16 season. Following his years of volunteering and working with game operations, Poole was a fixture at Northwestern State basketball games.

Cindy Poole Davis, a two-time NSU graduate, is Northwestern State’s aquatics director and instructor.

He is survived by his three children and six grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.

