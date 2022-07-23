NSU football reforms program with six new coaches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As fall camp approaches for the Northwestern State University Demons, there are many new implements within the program. There are six new coaches that have joined the program, which is the largest turnover in the time Brad Laird has been the head coach.

“There is a lot of new as we go into the 2022 season,” said Coach Laird. “We are bringing in outside faces but they are very familiar with the conference. If you look defensively, it will be totally different. We have moved guys around for them to be successful.”

In the midst of the changes are offensive and defensive coordinators Weston Glaser and Cody Crill.

Glaser has a history of success with Sam Houston State University and Campbell University as he prepares to switch up the defense for the Demons.

“He came in and immediately, it was love. He is a family guy, easy to approach and easy to talk to,” said Demons defensive end Isaiah Longingo. ”He is a guy that is going to listen to you. During the spring, I had some things I thought we could adjust here and there, and he has actually sat down and listened to me.”

Cody Crill joins the Demons’ huddle as the offensive coordinator, and he is familiar with the Southland Conference as he comes to NSU from the University of Incarnate Word with four successful seasons under his belt along with the 2021 league title.

“Schematically, it is different [the offense], it is almost night and day with what we have done in the past,” said Laird.

“As I met Crill in person, the first thing he came and told me was, we are going to win,” said Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio. “I came from winning a conference championship and that is what I desire to do here. He was confident about it, and I feel like that is great, seeing everything that is he installing. I see it. It is going to happen.”

As Crill steps in, the tempo picks up as he has brought in his new fast paced system, but there is one component of the offense that has not been decided yet. Who will be in the pocket this upcoming season?

Last season there was a quarterback battle between Zach Clement and Caleb Fletcher, but that could change this upcoming season.

“We brought in a guy from the University of Kansas and Jacksonville State University to come in and compete, and we know the importance of that position,” said Laird. “This summer is going to be the key, and fall camp is going to be huge as far as the development of the quarterback position.”

“We are going to surround the guy with good players,” continued Laird. “We have to find a guy who is going to step up and lead the football team.”

There are many things that Coach Laird and his new staff need to carry out on both sides of the ball before their season opener on Sept. 3 on the road against Montana University.

