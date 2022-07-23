Patrol officer arrests man for Friday night shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. - On Friday, July 22, an Alexandria Police officer arrested a man that was seen shooting at a vehicle near a gas station close to the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive.

At around 8:02 p.m., an officer on patrol witnessed a Black male running after a white truck and shooting at it with a handgun. The officer apprehended the suspect, Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria.

Green was charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and aggravated assault. There were no injuries at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

