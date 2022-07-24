Advertisement

Jena man dies due to injuries sustained in LaSalle Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JENA, La. - On Wednesday, July 20, at around 3 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of Huey Smith, 33, of Jena.

Smith was driving on La. Hwy 127, just south of Cannon Road, when he exited the roadway, overturning his vehicle. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, July 22, Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

