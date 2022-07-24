NSU Demons receiver Javon Antonio will be wearing a new number this fall

NATCHITOCHES La. (KALB) -Northwestern State University junior wide receiver Javon Antonio, named Second-Team All-Southland Conference, was sidelined last season. There is good news for Demons fans. He will be able suit up in the fall and is going into the season with a different mindset.

Antonio usually wears the number four jersey on game days, but this season he will wear the number one. The last player to wear the number one was wide receiver Kendrick Price, who started all 11games last season and ended his career with 11 touchdown catches, which tied for seventh in school history.

Jazz Ferguson was the player before Price who also wore the jersey and was a wide receiver. Ferguson started the significant meaning the single digit number has for the Demons, head football coach Brad Laird and now, Javon Antonio.

“Javon doesn’t wear number four anymore,” said Coach Laird. “He wears number one. Since I have been at Northwestern State, he is now the third young man that will wear the jersey. The players who wear the jersey go out every day on a mission.”

“It is not just once I get that number I am settled in, and I have made it,” continued Laird. “It is not about that. You are put in a position where you are looked at differently. Javon having to sit out last year, that was tough, and he learned a lesson. Those are the tough conversations that you have to of what you have to do in order to get back to where you were.”

“I have been training all year,” said Antonio. “I took that backseat role just helping the guys and learn the formations. I have been doing everything I need to do to get back to where I was. Just training.”

Not only does Javon Antonio have a new number, but the Demons program also has many new elements as well that they hope to exceed their expectations for the upcoming season.

