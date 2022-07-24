Advertisement

One-armed basketball player Hansel Enmaunuel commits to Northwestern State

By Mary Margaret Ellison and Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -The Northwestern State Demons picked up a big commitment on Friday, July 23 from 3 star recruit Hansel Enmanuel.

The one armed basketball player has recently been all over highlight reels on social media from his play in the Drew League.

Enmanuel chose the Demons over Memphis, Bethune- Cookman and Tennessee State.

The 6′4 guard will be going into his senior season at Life Christian Academy in Florida. So far in his high school career, Enmanuel has averaged 25.9 points, 11 rebounds and nearly seven assists per game.

Enmanuel lost his left arm after it had to be amputated when he was just six years old. A cinderblock wall collapsed on him causing him to lose his arm.

