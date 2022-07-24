Time to Train with a Pro: Former NFL player Nic Harris hosts football camp at ASH

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -During the summer, there are many different football camps going on around the area for kids. Former Alexandria Senior High School Trojan, University of Oklahoma Sooner and NFL star Nic Harris hosted a camp on the field he once played on.

Many kids from ages 6-16 came to Alexandria Senior High School ready to not only meet a former NFL star but learn how to play like one.

Harris didn’t get the opportunity to go to football camps like the one he put on, as he went through a lot of adversity while growing up in the Alexandria community.

“If only one guy shows up, I am going to work them,” said Harris. “In all seriousness, my job is to show them and teach each one of them. I never want to be so far away that people think that I have forgotten where I come from.”

He didn’t want the camp to be like normal youth football camps, he wanted it to be the real deal. If one of the campers dropped the ball it was automatically 10 push-ups, or they had to start the drill over.

Every kid was able to attend the camp for free as the Alexandria community and Harris’ community in California sponsored the entire camp.

“It just makes you appreciative of the guys that have gone on and made a success of themselves,” said ASH head coach Thomas Bachman. “They obviously played the game at an extremely high level and know what it takes to do that and come back and give their time.”

“They don’t have to do this, but all these NFL guys that are giving back they are doing it out of the goodness of their heart,” continued Bachman.

There were a few kids that just started playing football that attended the camp. Many of them heard about Harris coming and didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to learn from one of the best.

“I was excited to meet him because you don’t really meet an NFL player every single day,” said camper Ahnu Harris. “I am grateful that he came out here and is trying to help the little kids have hope if they want to make it to the NFL.”

As the camp progressed throughout the morning, Harris had one end goal

“I want to light that fire, to show them that if I can do it, they can too.”

To see Nic Harris’ Football Training Camp website, click here.

