Accused rapist Jacob Michot doesn’t show in court, bond set at $2M

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents with minors that happened last year did not show up in court on Monday for a hearing to revoke or increase his bond. Jacob Michot, 20, was ordered to appear in court after reportedly checking himself out of the Adult and Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas, which happened after a bond reduction and court-approved release to the program on June 14.

Michot’s absence was noticed in court during roll call by Judge Greg Beard, the same judge who placed him in the program.

“Not here,” said Beard during the roll call when Michot did not answer to his name.

Michot is charged with one count of third-degree rape and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. A mention of a second-degree rape charge was made in court but does not appear on the Clerk of Court’s website.

Just one month ago, Michot was in court to reduce a $250,000 bond on the second-degree rape charge. At that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman argued that there was a clerical error in the bond for the first two alleged incidents, and Michot’s bond was really supposed to be $1.75 million. Higgins argued that Michot should not have to post more bond for charges he already bonded out for.

In the end, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard allowed for Michot to be released on his own recognizance (ROR’d) for $1.75 million in bond obligations, reduced the $250,000 bond to $5,000 and allowed him to attend a year-long Teen Challenge program.

After that move by Beard to ROR the bond and allow Michot to attend Teen Challenge, Bowman filed a writ with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

Last week, two major developments happened in the case. On Monday, Bowman filed a motion to revoke or increase Michot’s bond after he learned that Michot left the Teen Challenge program. Then on Friday, the Third Circuit made a decision on the writ, ruling that the bond could not be ROR’d on the third-degree rape charge, but made no mention of the indecent behavior with a juvenile charges because those five counts were not crimes of violence.

On Monday, at the latest bond hearing, Bowman introduced two pieces of evidence.

The first piece of evidence was a letter from the Teen Challenge program stating that Michot was “dismissed” on July 13 from Teen Challenge. However, no mention was made in court about how Michot left the program - whether he checked himself out, someone checked him out, or he was kicked out. In total, Michot was in the program barely a month.

The second piece of evidence was the ruling from the Third Circuit.

“He is now in violation of all of his bonds,” said Bowman. “The state requests that bond be revoked.”

Beard mentioned a promise that was made when he made the initial decision to allow Michot to attend Teen Challenge. That promise was from Michot’s family that Michot would appear for all court appearances.

“Clearly we can see that’s not the case today,” said Beard.

After going over the evidence, Beard set Michot’s bond at $2 million - $500,000 for the third-degree rape charge, $250,000 for the second-degree rape charge, and $250,000 for each of the five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He also issued a bench warrant for contempt of court and an order to hold Michot without bond once he is located.

No mention of where Michot currently is was made in open court.

Michot is represented by George Higgins.

