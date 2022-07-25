Advertisement

Ferriday man facing 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Recardo A. Bates, 35, of Ferriday, La. - All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Ferriday man after an investigation regarding a subject uploading child sexual abuse material.

A joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office began on July 12, 2022. They say a suspect was positively identified during the investigation and a search warrant for the residence was obtained.

The warrant was executed on July 22 and a total of 35 files were recovered involving the sexual abuse of children, officials said. Of the 35 files, 24 were uploaded in Concordia Parish. Further charges are likely but are pending notification of other jurisdictions.

The suspect was identified as Recardo A. Bates, 35. Bates was booked on 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Bates is the fifth arrest the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made in July due to an increased effort to crack down on child sex abuse.

