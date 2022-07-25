First female weather presenter, journalist shares memories of KALB

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In an industry that was dominated primarily by males at the time, Sabine Parish native Mary Brocato paved the way for female journalists at KALB in the 1960s.

Brocato graduated from LSU around 1965 with a degree in journalism and an English minor, joining the KALB staff as a reporter, weather presenter, and producer. While Ethma Odom was hosting “The Ethma Odom” show at the time, Brocato said she was the first female to work full-time in the newsroom, presenting both news and weather information on the airways.

Brocato reported the weather for the noon newscast for several years, in a time when weather information and technology were much more limited than it is today. Brocato said she would call weather forecasters at England Air Force Base about 15 minutes before the newscast to get the latest weather report. She would also receive the latest weather map from the Associated Press, and then recreate that weather map by drawing on plexiglass that was overlaid on a map of the United States.

Brocato said presenting the weather information during a time when information was limited was challenging, and recalls a time when she received a phone call from an angry tomato farmer after failing to predict a freeze. Brocato said she was paid approximately $85 per week.

Brocato was a part of the staff that launched “Jambalaya” when it debuted as KALB’s morning show. She said management chose the show’s well-known name because it was meant to be a mixture of everything, just like the Louisiana dish. Brocato conducted live interviews on the show, in addition to special reports that she would edit herself using film.

After more than a decade, KALB’s first female journalist left the station to work as the first female press secretary for Governor John McKeithen. Later she was a lead instructor for Northwestern State University’s journalism program. She’s now retired and lives in Many, Louisiana.

