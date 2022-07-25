LCU Men’s and Women’s Soccer releases 2022 season schedule

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following a historic season on the pitch, the Louisiana Christian University Women’s Soccer team released their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, and they are second in the NAIA.

Altogether, the Lady Wildcats will have 16 regular-season matchups while looking to defend their Red River Athletic Conference champions title and undefeated conference record from the 2021 season under the new leadership of Head Coach Kendall Ayers.

The 2021 RRAC tournament champs’ season kicks off at home in just one month on Aug. 26 against Lyon College. LCU will take on their rival across the river, the LSUA Generals, on Oct. 14. Then they will close out season play against Texas College on Oct. 29, a challenger they defeated 25 to nil last season, sending the LCU WSOC on a high to the RRAC Tournament.

But, the Lady Wildcats are not the only ones ready for a new year of play.

LCU Men’s Soccer also released its 2022 season schedule. Their 2021 season might not have been record-breaking, having only gone 5-in-6 in conference play, but that was a significant improvement to their overall record in almost a decade of Wildcat Soccer.

Kicking off head coach David Castillo’s third season of play with LCU, Men’s Soccer will take on Belhaven University at home on Aug. 26, and they will also battle it out with LSUA on the General’s pitch on Oct. 14.

