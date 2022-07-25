Advertisement

Leadership change amid La. Special School District superintendent investigation

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Special School District board voted Monday, July 25 to make a change in leadership amid an investigation into Superintendent Ernest Garrett III.

The district oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.

A statement from the district said a review of the superintendent’s performance revealed compliance and performance issues. In a vote of 8-0, the board chose to “go in a different direction with district leadership.”

Board members said they will now begin work on a transition to a new superintendent.

The statement said acting superintendent Katherine Granier and the board’s legal counsel Chas Griffin will report the findings of the investigation to the EBR District Attorney’s Office, Office of State Inspector General, the Division of Administration, and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The Louisiana Special School District Board said it plans to cooperate with any investigation undertaken by the agencies.

