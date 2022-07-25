Advertisement

LSU Mike the Tiger mascot to star in feature film, report says

LSU’s Mike the Tiger mascot gets “crowd surfed” to the top of Tiger Stadium during a recent...
LSU’s Mike the Tiger mascot gets “crowd surfed” to the top of Tiger Stadium during a recent football tame. Photo Credit: Zach Breaux, The Daily Reveille
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new feature film named “The Mascot” is set to film at Louisiana State University in the fall, according to a report from the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The new movie will highlight a high school football quarterback who loses his LSU scholarship and is forced to become the university’s mascot.

According to the report, the movie’s director plans to cast current LSU student-athletes with their pay coming through the new name, image, and likeness deals from the NCAA. The movie’s director said LSU also granted permission to feature Mike the Tiger and the LSU brand in the movie.

Movie executives said they plan to be in Baton Rouge this week to look for potential film locations.

The feature will be released in theatres and on a streaming platform in the future, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

Click here to view the IMDb profile for the planned film.

