Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner fires warning shot at ‘suspicious’ vehicle; turns out to be gas truck

Linus Whitley Landry
Linus Whitley Landry(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is under arrested after allegedly firing a warning shot at a suspicious vehicle parked across the street from his home on Dave Williams Road, authorities said.

The truck, though, was responding to a gas leak, along with fire trucks, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Linus Whitley Landry, 57, was booked into the parish jail for resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Ivey said it was Landry who called authorities Saturday upset because an unidentified truck was parked across the road from his home.

Landry told the dispatcher that he was “about to put holes in the truck” and that he had fired a warning shot with an AR rifle, but the vehicle had not moved, Ivey said.

When deputies arrived, they learned the truck was responding to a gas leak, Ivey said. The fire chief and firefighters were waiting for deputies before returning to their vehicles.

