Advertisement

VPSO asking for help finding man missing since 2013

Ronald Morton
Ronald Morton(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing person, Ronald Morton.

Morton was last seen on October 9, 2013, in the Elimelech Trailer Park off of Highway 1211. He was 66 at the time of his disappearance. Today, he would be about 74 years old.

Morton left his residence on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ronald Morton, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Bayview before the fighting started across the street
RPSO investigating after massive disturbance on Jackson Street
Jena man dies due to injuries sustained in LaSalle Parish crash
Patrol officer arrests man for Friday night shooting
FILE - Monkeypox
State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election

Latest News

7/25/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/25/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Disturbance outside of Bayview
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Bayview before the fighting started across the street
RPSO investigating after massive disturbance on Jackson Street