Where to find back to school supplies in Cenla

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to compile a list of resources and back to school supplies right here in Cenla! Come back to check for updates and more information. If you have any events or resources you’d like us to add, send us an email at news@kalb.com or message us on our Facebook page.

July 26

  • Journey Church “Stuff the Bus” - Journey Church is delivering 150 backpacks full of school supplies in the “Journey to Literacy” School Bus to Lessie Moore Elementary at 10 a.m.

July 30

August 4

August 6

  • Back to School Bash - School supplies, prizes and a bus load of fun for local school-age children in Alexandria. On Saturday, August 6, head to The Randolph Riverfront Center from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.at 707 Second Street in downtown Alexandria.

