Where to find back to school supplies in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to compile a list of resources and back to school supplies right here in Cenla! Come back to check for updates and more information. If you have any events or resources you’d like us to add, send us an email at news@kalb.com or message us on our Facebook page.

July 26

Journey Church “Stuff the Bus” - Journey Church is delivering 150 backpacks full of school supplies in the “Journey to Literacy” School Bus to Lessie Moore Elementary at 10 a.m.

July 30

Walker Automotive Backpack Giveaway - Walker Automotive from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (students must be present to receive a backpack) 1515 Dorchester Drive in Alexandria

August 4

Peabody Montessori Elementary School Prayer Service at 4:45 p.m.

August 6

Back to School Bash - School supplies, prizes and a bus load of fun for local school-age children in Alexandria. On Saturday, August 6, head to The Randolph Riverfront Center from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.at 707 Second Street in downtown Alexandria.

