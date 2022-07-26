Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
(Gray News) - The FBI Springfield office said a 3-year-old who was believed to have been abducted from Maywood, Illinois has been found safe Tuesday.
Kyaira Montgomery was reported missing Tuesday morning. The Amber Alert has been canceled.
There was no information immediately provided on the status of a suspect or suspects.
