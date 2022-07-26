Advertisement

APD detectives arrest 8 local juveniles for recent crimes

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, eight local juveniles have been arrested in connection with several recent area crimes.

Detectives with the Alexandria Police Juvenile Division arrested six juveniles, including two 15-year-old females, two 15-year-old males, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male. Their arrests were in connection with a vehicle theft from a local hotel and for shooting at a residence on 6th Street with a handgun that was in the stolen vehicle.

APD said no injuries were reported during the shooting at the residence. Detectives recovered the stolen car and handgun in an area near Esler Field Road, and found another stolen vehicle as well as an additional stolen gun.

The juvenile suspects were each charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a stolen gun by a juvenile, possession of stolen property of more than $25,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

In a separate case, detectives arrested two male juveniles, ages 13 and 15, for vandalism of a residence in the 1400 block of Peterman Drive. The juveniles are accused of breaking windows as well as a security camera.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

