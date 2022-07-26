Advertisement

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow(ZUMA / MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed, a source says.

The source said he’ll miss some practice time due to the appendectomy, but an official return day is not known.

“Wasn’t feeling right last few days, couldn’t figure out what it was... finally got it figured out,” they said.

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Bayview before the fighting started across the street
RPSO investigating after massive disturbance on Jackson Street
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist Jacob Michot doesn’t show in court, bond set at $2M
Business owner speaks out after massive disturbance on Jackson St, calling for more police presence
Mary Brocato was a reporter, weather presenter, and producer for KALB in the 1960s.
First female weather presenter, journalist shares memories of KALB
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

Latest News

EJ Liddell participates in the 2022 NBA basketball Draft Combine Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in...
Pelicans rookie Liddell has reconstructive knee surgery
Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) walks the sideline before an NFL football game...
Saints add Brown; Mathieu excused for personal matter
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs during an NFL football practice in...
In queues of 200,000+, football fans furious at NFLUK ticket sales meltdown
Kendrick Moore being introduced as the new basketball coach at Menard.
Menard introduces new head man on the hardwood