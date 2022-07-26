Jacob Michot booked in Rapides Parish after being taken into custody in Lafayette

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents with minors that happened last year was booked in Rapides Parish Tuesday after being taken into custody in Lafayette by U.S. Marshals.

It comes just a day after Jacob Michot, 20, had his bond set at $2 million by Judge Greg Beard following Michot reportedly checking himself out of the Adult and Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas. Michot was absent for court on Monday.

He’s charged with one count of third-degree rape and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. A mention of a second-degree rape charge was made in court on Monday, but does not appear on the Clerk of Court’s website.

Back in June, Beard allowed Michot to be released on his own recognizance (ROR’d) to attend the year-long program. In court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman introduced a a letter from the Teen Challenge program stating that Michot was “dismissed” on July 13. No mention was made in court about how Michot left the program - whether he checked himself out, someone checked him out, or he was kicked out. In total, Michot was in the program barely a month.

Since Michot failed to appear in court, Beard issued a bench warrant for contempt of court and an order to hold Michot without bond once he is located.

Michot is being held DC 1. He’s represented by George Higgins.

