Journey Church donates school supplies to Lessie Moore Elementary

On July 26, Journey Church in Pineville donated a bus load of school supplies to Lessie Moore Elementary School.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Members of Journey Church purchased over 150 backpacks filled with school supplies for the Lessie Moore students. The church also donated other supplies and teaching aids requested by the teachers.

Pastor James Greer said the church was looking for a way to help the community outside of the church, and that assisting parents by cutting the cost of sending their kids back to school this year was a great opportunity.

“This is probably the year they have struggled more than any other year in their life,” said Greer, referring to the inflated price of everything, including school supplies. “But, the people at church are struggling too, so you wonder if it’s the right time to ask the church to give, so you struggle with that too, but I’ll tell you our church stepped up, they gave beyond what we asked them to give. We were able to fund all the backpacks, all the mats and all the cups. So even though they struggle to give, they knew it’s more blessed to give than receive.”

The church also delivered coffee mugs and supplies to teachers at 14 other schools in Rapides Parish.

Watch the full interview with Pastor Greer below:

Pastor James Greer discusses Journey Church donating a bus load of school supplies to Lessie Moore Elementary School.

