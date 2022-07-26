Advertisement

La. Guard seeking new name ideas for Camp Beauregard

FILE - Louisiana National Guard Airmen and Soldiers compete in the Adjutant General Match at...
FILE - Louisiana National Guard Airmen and Soldiers compete in the Adjutant General Match at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, Oct. 19-20, 2017.(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is asking the public for recommendations for any potential new names for Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

A committee, which is made up of military, local and state officials, has been formed to review any potential names.

The Guard said any new name considered should reflect its values, the state of Louisiana and the United States of America.

Nominations will end on July 31. To submit an idea, you can click here or mail your recommendation to Camp Beauregard Headquarters, Bldg. 1451, 15th Street, Camp Beauregard, Pineville, La. 71360.

