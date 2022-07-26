La. Guard seeking new name ideas for Camp Beauregard

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is asking the public for recommendations for any potential new names for Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

A committee, which is made up of military, local and state officials, has been formed to review any potential names.

The Guard said any new name considered should reflect its values, the state of Louisiana and the United States of America.

Nominations will end on July 31. To submit an idea, you can click here or mail your recommendation to Camp Beauregard Headquarters, Bldg. 1451, 15th Street, Camp Beauregard, Pineville, La. 71360.

