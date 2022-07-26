Advertisement

Menard introduces new head man on the hardwood

Kendrick Moore being introduced as the new basketball coach at Menard.
Kendrick Moore being introduced as the new basketball coach at Menard.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the third time in three seasons, the Menard Eagles will have a new head man on the hardwood.

The school officially introduced Kendrick Moore as their next head coach to lead the program. Coach Moore comes over from being an assistant coach at Calvary Baptist, where he helped lead them to three straight state title game appearances. Prior to Calvary, Coach Moore spent time at Lakeview High School.

The Eagles are coming off a season where they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but just one year prior appeared in the top 28.

Coach Moore is hoping to bring his winning resume down to The Nest to continue that tradition.

“I’ve always had ties with Menard,” said Coach Moore, who is from Grant Parish. “They have a strong history in the last six to seven years with just strong foundational basketball of getting to the quarters and a couple of years of getting to the semis as well. I’m here to sustain that to keep the program to where it’s been and take it to higher heights.”

Coach Moore said he hopes to be able to provide stability for the Eagles team, especially the senior class and get them back to the state tournament.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Bayview before the fighting started across the street
RPSO investigating after massive disturbance on Jackson Street
Jena man dies due to injuries sustained in LaSalle Parish crash
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist Jacob Michot doesn’t show in court, bond set at $2M
Patrol officer arrests man for Friday night shooting
FILE - Monkeypox
State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana

Latest News

Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking...
LSU unveils “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue
LCU Men’s and Women’s Soccer releases 2022 season schedule
NSU Demon Javon Antonio will be wearing a new number this season.
NSU Demons receiver Javon Antonio will be wearing a new number this fall
Former NFL star Nic Harris speaks to the kids about what is going to happen during the camp.
Time to Train with a Pro: Former NFL player Nic Harris hosts football camp at ASH