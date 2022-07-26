Menard introduces new head man on the hardwood

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the third time in three seasons, the Menard Eagles will have a new head man on the hardwood.

The school officially introduced Kendrick Moore as their next head coach to lead the program. Coach Moore comes over from being an assistant coach at Calvary Baptist, where he helped lead them to three straight state title game appearances. Prior to Calvary, Coach Moore spent time at Lakeview High School.

The Eagles are coming off a season where they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but just one year prior appeared in the top 28.

Coach Moore is hoping to bring his winning resume down to The Nest to continue that tradition.

“I’ve always had ties with Menard,” said Coach Moore, who is from Grant Parish. “They have a strong history in the last six to seven years with just strong foundational basketball of getting to the quarters and a couple of years of getting to the semis as well. I’m here to sustain that to keep the program to where it’s been and take it to higher heights.”

Coach Moore said he hopes to be able to provide stability for the Eagles team, especially the senior class and get them back to the state tournament.

