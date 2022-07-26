Advertisement

Pelicans rookie Liddell has reconstructive knee surgery

EJ Liddell participates in the 2022 NBA basketball Draft Combine Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in...
EJ Liddell participates in the 2022 NBA basketball Draft Combine Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans said second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments.

The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred July 11 during a Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans said the procedure performed Monday was a right ACL reconstruction and that Liddell remains out indefinitely.

Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season. He was drafted 41st overall by New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Bayview before the fighting started across the street
RPSO investigating after massive disturbance on Jackson Street
Jacob Martin Michot
Accused rapist Jacob Michot doesn’t show in court, bond set at $2M
Business owner speaks out after massive disturbance on Jackson St, calling for more police presence
Mary Brocato was a reporter, weather presenter, and producer for KALB in the 1960s.
First female weather presenter, journalist shares memories of KALB
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

Latest News

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) walks the sideline before an NFL football game...
Saints add Brown; Mathieu excused for personal matter
Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix
Kendrick Moore being introduced as the new basketball coach at Menard.
Menard introduces new head man on the hardwood
Menard introduces new head man on the hardwood